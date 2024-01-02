Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy In Bagmati Province, Koshi Province And Gandaki Province

Partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

