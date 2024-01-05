Nepal, India Inks Four Agreements Including Nepal-India Electricity Trade

The Seventh Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission was held in Kathmandu today. N.P. Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India co-chaired the Meeting, leading their respective delegations.

During the meeting of the Joint Commission, the two sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations as well as areas of cooperation including connectivity, infrastructure development, economic partnership, trade, transit, investment, power, water resources, culture, tourism, sports, health and education.

The two Ministers expressed satisfaction over mutual support in the regional, sub-regional and multilateral forums on the issues of common interests.

According to a press release issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Kumar Rai, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal mentioned the issues of additional air entry routes and floods and inundation.

Views were also exchanged on the review of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950, security and boundary related matters.

The Joint Commission expressed happiness over the momentum generated in further consolidating Nepal-India relations following the meetings held between the Prime Ministers of Nepal and India in 2022 and 2023.

The Joint Commission expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the Government of India assisted post-earthquake reconstruction in housing, education, health and culture heritage sectors in Nepal.

Following the meeting, the two Ministers witnessed the exchange of Agreement Between the Government of Nepal and the Government of India on Long Term Power Trade Shakti Bahadur Basnet, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation was also present on the occasion.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal and the Minister of External Affairs of India remotely inaugurated the 132 kV cross-border transmission lines between Nepal and India, namely the second circuit of Raxaul- Parwanipur line, the second circuit of Kataiya- Kusaha line and the New Nautanwa-Mainhiya lines.

The other agreements exchanged today included Agreement Between the Government of Nepal and the Government of India Regarding Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), Launch Service Agreement for Munal Satellite, and MoU for Cooperation in Renewable Energy Development.

The fifth tranche of post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply provided by the Government of India to the Government of Nepal was handed over remotely. The tranche consists of prefabricated houses, tents and other relief materials.

The Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankarpaid courtesy calls on the President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. During the calls on, various issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal N.P. Saud hosted a dinner in honour of the External Affairs Minister of India.

The two Ministers will jointly inaugurate the Tribhuvan University Central Library New Building and other post-earthquake reconstruction projects tomorrow.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrived in Kathmandu earlier today. He was received at the Tribhuvan International Airport by Minister for Foreign Affairs N.P. Saud and Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal.

Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to leave Kathmandu on 5 January 2024.