FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors to Invest in Nepal's Booming Hydel And Tourism Sectors

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has called upon Indian investors to explore the vast potential of Nepal's thriving hydropower and tourism sectors. Speaking at the India Nepal Business Forum in Kathmandu on Monday, Dhakal emphasized the abundant investment opportunities available in Nepal's rapidly growing tourism industry.

Dhakal highlighted the strategic advantages of investing in Nepal's tourism infrastructure. He underlined the recent progress in Nepal's tourist infrastructure, with the opening of two new international airports in Bhairahawa and Pokhara, in addition to the established Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. He pointed out the ample investment opportunities in various tourism-related sectors, including hotels, cable cars, theme parks, adventure tourism, sports tourism, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Tourism.

"The tourism sector in Nepal is experiencing significant growth, and we invite Indian investors to explore and capitalize on the diverse opportunities it presents. With the new international airports, we are well-positioned to welcome a surge in tourist arrivals, creating a conducive environment for profitable investments," stated Dhakal.

He also stressed the need for collaboration beyond traditional sectors, urging Indian investors to consider emerging areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing. The FNCCI President expressed confidence that such investments would not only contribute to the economic development of Nepal but also strengthen the economic ties between the two neighboring nations.

As the India Nepal Business Forum continues, Dhakal's call for Indian investors to venture into Nepal's burgeoning tourism sector echoes the shared commitment to fostering economic cooperation and collaboration between the two nations.

Recalling the recent agreement between Nepal and India on power trade, Dhakal stated that the agreement to trade up to 10,000 megawatts of Nepali power into the Indian market would open up huge prospects for investment in Nepal's hydropower sector. He invited Indian investors to join the upcoming Nepal Investment Summit.

He further asked for the support of the Indian Chamber of Commerce to form the BIMSTEC Business Forum to promote business and the economy in the South Asia region.