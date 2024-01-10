British Council Nepal Celebrates 100 Years Of The UK-Nepal Friendship Treaty

British Council Nepal Celebrates 65 Years of Strengthening Cultural and Educational Ties in Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the UK-Nepal Friendship Treaty.

The British Council Nepal is commemorating sixty-five years of collaboration, partnership and impact with an exhibition at its London head office. This milestone coincides with the centennial celebration of the UK-Nepal Friendship Treaty, underlining the enduring diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Rob Fenn, the British Ambassador to Nepal, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to acknowledge this milestone. "The relationship between the UK and Nepal has endured, and the British Council Nepal has played a pivotal role in strengthening cultural and educational ties between our two nations," said H.E. Rob Fenn.

‘The British Council's exhibition highlights cultural and educational exchanges between Nepal and the UK, reflecting on the past and indicating prospects for future collaborations. This exhibition aims to broaden and strengthen friendship, collaboration, and cooperation between the two nations against the backdrop of a bilateral relationship spanning over two centuries.’ - H.E. Gyan Chandra Adhikari, Nepal Ambassador to the UK.

Established 65 years ago as part of the diplomatic relationship between the UK and Nepal, the British Council Nepal began with the inauguration of the first British Library. Since then, it has become a key and trusted partner for the Government of Nepal in educational and cultural reforms, impacting millions of lives across the country.

Shahida MacDougall, the Country Director of the British Council Nepal, reflected on the journey from the establishment of the first British Library to the present day. "Six decades later, we have reached millions of lives by working with individuals and institutions," she noted, emphasising the transformative impact the British Council Nepal has had on Nepal’s educational and cultural landscape.

The London head office exhibition pays tribute to the British Council’s efforts and significant contributions in the education and culture sectors. Over the past 65 years, the British Council Nepal has fostered partnerships, facilitated collaborations and implemented programmes that have left a lasting impact on the communities it serves.

The exhibition is open for public till 1 April 2024 at 1 Redman Pl, London E20 1JQ, United Kingdom