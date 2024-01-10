NIMB’s New Branch Opened In Simara Of Madhesh Province

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited has launched a new branch located at Ward No. 02, Simra Road, Bara District Simra Sub-Metropolitan City from Wednesday.

Along with this, there are 21 branches of the bank in Madhesh province. The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Mr. Jyoti Prakash Pandey inaugurated the Simra branch.

While inaugurating, Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, said that financial transactions will now be done through banks, so it will be easy for the residents of that area. He said that banking facilities will be easily available to consumers and industrialists living in Simra and surrounding areas who are out of reach of banking services.

The head of Simra branch of the bank said that the bank will provide effective services to the customers through this branch. At present, the bank has been providing facilities through 262 branch offices and 63 extension counters.