Weather Forecast: Fair In Bagmati, Madhesh Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Jan. 10, 2024, 8:11 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi and Gandaki province and fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Ambassador To Switzerland Subedi Presented His Credential
Jan 10, 2024
Himalaya Airlines Becomes The First Registered IOSA Operator In Nepal
Jan 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of The Country, Fair In The Rest
Jan 09, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Indian Investors to Invest in Nepal's Booming Hydel And Tourism Sectors
Jan 08, 2024
Melamchi Water Will Be Supplied In A Week In Kathmandu
Jan 08, 2024

