FNCCI Welcome The Government Decision To Solve Power Tariff Disputes

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has welcomed the initiative taken by the government to solve power tariff arrears in dedicated feeders and trunk lines.

Issuing a press statement, the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Nepal Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the fact that the government formed a three-member probe committee headed by former judge

Girish Chandra Lal on Tuesday to address the disputes of dedicated and trunk lines.

The decision of the government to direct the Nepal Electricity Authority to reconnect the electricity lines of those industries which had been cut immediately is a welcome step, they said.

In order to solve the dispute related to the payment of dedicated and trunk lines, the private sector had been demanding to reconnect the lines immediately and to form a judicial commission to settle the dispute.

The FNCCI appealed to all concerned, including the government, to ensure the right of the industries to work without interruption by connecting the cut lines immediately.

The industrialists have been saying that they are ready to pay the due amount according to the proof of consumption of dedicated and trunk lines (based on the TOD meter).

As the government as well as the private sector are fully aware of the issues and are ready to solve the problem, the Federation demanded at the beginning that a high-level empowered judicial commission be established to resolve this issue, and as the judicial commission was formed accordingly, it is expected that a long-term solution will be achieved.

The FNCCI said that it is believed that the commission will give an opinion on a fair solution after studying the past context, the current situation, and evidence of electricity consumption, among others.

Similarly, Nepal Chamber of Commerce has said that the government's move to form a judicial committee for a fair solution to the tariff arrears dispute of dedicated and trunk lines is appreciable. The Chamber said that it is confident that the electricity tariff problem will be solved through the formation of a high-level judicial commission.

In a statement issued by NCC, it is said, "During the time of load shedding, there was a difference of opinion between the NEA and industrialists regarding the dedicated and trunk line electricity tariffs to some industries. It was seen that it would affect the overall investment and business-friendly environment.

We are confident that the problem will be solved sooner or later."

The NCC said that the role of both the government and the private sector is equally important for creating an investment- and business-friendly environment.