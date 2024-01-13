Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki Zone And Hilly Regions Of Nepal

Jan. 13, 2024, 8:24 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, along with the hilly regions of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi province, and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, along with the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

