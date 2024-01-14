Melamchi Water Has Reached Sundarijal, Preparation Is Underway To Distribute Water

Melamchi Water Has Reached Sundarijal, Preparation Is Underway To Distribute Water

Jan. 14, 2024, 8:56 a.m.

The water released in the tunnel has reached Sundarijal since Thursday.

Zakki Ansari, Executive Director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee, confirmed that the water has fallen.

He said, "Since Wednesday, the water left in the tunnel from Melamchi has reached Sundarijal.

He said that the water will be collected in Sundarijal and will be processed after reaching the pressure. He said that they are preparing to distribute the water two days after the treatment, i.e. from January 15..

He said, we collect water in Sundarijal and measure the pressure. Then the water is treated. After completing all the work, we have worked to distribute from the 1st of January.

Work is being done to redistribute Melamchi water, which was uncertain due to the flood in Melamchi river last July.

The committee repaired gate number 21, gate number 9 and gate number 1 of Ambathan and diverted water on Thursday.

In order to bring Melamchi to the valley, the meeting held on January 3 under the chairmanship of the secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply, Suresh Acharya, worked on a schedule of 28 days except for emergency situations. Manpower was mobilized in two shifts to complete the work on time.

