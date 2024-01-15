102 MW Middle Bhotekosi Starts Technical Testing Of The Structures

The technical testing of the 102 MWt Midddle Bhotekosi hydropower project, which is being completed in Bhotekasi Rural Municipality and Bahrbise Municipality of Sindhupalchok, has started. The test of the project being constructed by Madhya Bhotekosi Hydropower Company has been done since Friday (12 January, 2024).

The company has informed that the technical testing of the dam, intake, gate, descender, stoplog, tunnel and other structures of the project has started.

The technical test work will continue till 29 of January.

During the trial period, the company has requested not to carry out operations around the Bhotekosi River, as the river water has to be pumped and released at the dam site of the project.

The company issued a notification and informed that the water level will continue to decrease in the places on the banks of the river Bhotekosi under the lower coastal area of the dam site. During that time, it has been requested not to fish, bathe, wash clothes, graze, and quarry stones in the river.

99.9 percent of the project has been completed so far. The civil, hydro-mechanical and electro-mechanical aspects of the project have been completed 100 percent. 80 percent of the construction of the transmission line has been completed.

The construction of the project is being delayed due to disputes over the compensation of the land to be taken from the locals.

When taking land for right of way, there is a provision to give up to 20 percent of the amount to the land owner based on the valuation of the land. However, the locals have obstructed the construction of the transmission line saying that the fixed compensation is low. If the work of the Barabise substation hub being constructed by the Nepal Electricity Authority is completed on time, electricity can be transmitted to the national grid.

The electricity produced by the project is being evacuated from Barbise substation in Sindhupalchok to Dhalkebar via New-Khimti in Ramechhap and connecting it to the national transmission system.