Israel PM Netanyahu: Fighting Hamas For 'Many More Months'

Israel PM Netanyahu: Fighting Hamas For 'Many More Months'

Jan. 15, 2024, 8:14 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says fighting against the Islamic group Hamas will continue for "many more months."

He spoke at the start of a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, the 100th day since the conflict began following Hamas' assaults on Israeli communities on October 7.

People in Israel marked the day by ringing bells to pray for the safety and early return of all remaining hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu said his government is "not giving up" on any hostages and is "doing everything" to bring every one of them home.

Palestinian media say the Israeli military unleashed airstrikes and shelling across Gaza on Sunday, causing many casualties.

Health officials in Gaza say Israeli attacks have left 125 people dead over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the enclave over the last 100 days to 23,968.

The Lebanon-based Shia militant group Hezbollah, which pledges solidarity with Hamas, is taking an increasingly confrontational stance toward Israel.

A missile attack by Hezbollah claimed the lives of two residents in northern Israel on Sunday, while the Israeli military says it killed four militants who had crossed into Israel.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech on Sunday, saying "the Lebanon front has been for supporting and assisting Gaza." He also said Hezbollah has been "ready for war for the past 99 days" and that the group does "not fear it."

Agencies

Solid-fuel Intermediate-range Ballistic Missile Test Successful: North Korea
Jan 15, 2024
Melamchi Water Will Be Distributed In Kathmandu From Tomorrow: Minister Yadav
Jan 14, 2024
Israeli Defense Forces Chief Says Military Pressure Is Key To Freeing More Hostages
Jan 14, 2024
Lai Wins Taiwan's Presidency, But His Ruling DPP Loses Majority In Parliament
Jan 14, 2024
Melamchi Water To Be Distributed In Kathmandu From January 15
Jan 13, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of The Country, Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki Zone And Hilly Regions Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh and Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
Rescue Efforts Continue Across Japan’s Quake-hit Ishikawa Prefecture By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Beyond Borders: Global Value Chains (GVCs) Role in Empowering Emerging Economies By LS Ghimire and Bindeswar Prasad Lekhak Jan 15, 2024
The World Bank And MoFA Host Events On Hedging Strategies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
102 MW Middle Bhotekosi Starts Technical Testing Of The Structures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
Yangri And Larke River Diversion Work Will Start Soon To Maintain Reliable Water Supply: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
Tharu Community Observed Magi With Fanfare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024
Tens Of Thousands Of Devotees Gathered In Devghat Mela By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 15, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75