Foreign Minister Saud For Finding Solutions To Global, Regional Problems

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Narayan Prakash Saud, has underscored that deeper cooperation is essential for finding solutions to global or regional problems the world is facing.

Addressing the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) taking place at Kampala of Uganda today, Foreign Minister Saud said, "We are facing a multitude of crises and challenges. They include the persistent impact of COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, conflicts, soaring food and energy prices, inflation, debt burdens. So it is necessary to find out global and regional cooperation for the same."

He laid emphasis on the need that NAM must assert its collective voice to create an inclusive global order where all countries can prosper together, sharing global affluence equitably. "NAM, as a strong block with 120 countries representing around 60 per cent of the world’s population, holds both majority and moral strengths to devise solutions to global problems that we face today- from conflicts to climate change, economic injustice to social inequality, the digital divide to debt distress, and hunger to disease", mentioned the Foreign Minister.

He pointed out that NAM must play a pivotal role in promoting multilateralism, defending the UN Charter and international law, finding peaceful solutions to disputes, reforming the global financial architectures, creating a just global economic order for shared affluence. Furthermore, NAM should focus on the achievement of SDGs and other Internationally Agreed Development Goals, including the Paris Agreement in the spirit of leaving no one behind, embracing the power of technology to drive progress for all, and ensuring climate justice for vulnerable countries and regions.

Reiterating Nepal's commitment to NAM’s objectives and principles, he shared that the Constitution of Nepal itself has embraced the principles of NAM as a basis of her foreign policy. "We always conduct independent, objective, balanced, and nonaligned foreign policy. We are effortful to graduate from LDC status and achieve our aspiration of development and prosperity", he explained.

The Foreign Minister underscored, "As Chair of the LDCs, we anticipate a robust cooperation framework and renewed partnership with all our development partners and fellow members of NAM, for investment, resources, capacity building, and technologies in the true spirit of North-South, South-South, and Triangular Cooperation." Nepal is committed to taking up its role to make the world peaceful, prosperous, and more sustainable for us as well as the generations to come, he stressed.

The 19th NAM Summit is taking place at Kampala of Uganda from January 19-20. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is leaving for Uganda tomorrow leading the Nepali delegation to attend the Summit. The two-day ministerial meeting began from preceding the Summit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Saud had left for Uganda on January 15 to participate in the ministerial meeting. (RSS)