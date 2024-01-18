NIMB Opens Two New Branches In Kathmandu

Jan. 18, 2024, 12:23 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited has expanded 2 new branches in Kathmandu from Thursday (January18).

Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, inaugurated the new branches. In the inaugural program, CEO Pandey said that the new branches will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers. He also informed that more branches will be opened soon in Kathmandu Valley.

Photo-2(1).jpg

Bank open two branches in Kathmandu Metropolitan City which include Shankhamul Branch on ward no 31 and Anamnagar branch ward no 29. With these two branches, the number of branches of the bank has reached 264. All banking services have started from Thursday from the new branches.

Currently, the bank has 264 branch offices, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 255 ATMs.

Photo 3(2).jpg

