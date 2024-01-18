Prime Minister Prachanda Leaves For Uganda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has left for Uganda, leading a Nepali delegation to attend the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). He left here early this morning via Qatar Airlines.

The NAM summit is being held in Kampala, capital city of Uganda, on January 19-20. PM Dahal-led delegation comprises his daughter Ganga Dahal, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal and senior officials of Nepal government.

PM Dahal is scheduled to address the summit that is being held under the theme, 'deepening global cooperation for shared global affluence' on Friday. He is attending the special ceremony to be organized by the Ugandan President in honor of the visiting delegation chiefs same day.

In course of the summit, the PM will be holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the attending countries. Foreign Minister NP Saud had already left for Uganda for the ministerial meeting on the run up to the main event of the NAM summit.

It is said the 19th summit is to dwell on the ministerial report, review implementation status of the 18th NAM summit and pass a Kampala declaration.

Nepal is a founding member of NAM and has been attending the NAM summit actively since establishment. Non-alignment is one of the fundamental foreign principles of Nepal. NAM was established in 1961.

PM Dahal will return home on January 21.