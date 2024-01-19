First Annual Joint Steering Committee Meeting Of Nepal And The UN Concludes

The Government of Nepal and the United Nations in Nepal jointly organized the first annual meeting of the Joint Steering Committee of the Nepal UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2023-2027.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Honorable Vice Chairman of the National Planning Commission, Dr. Min Bahadur Shrestha, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal Ms. Hanaa Singer Hamdy.

Following the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF 2023-2027) in 2023, at the meeting of the Government of Nepal - the UN Joint Steering Committee discussed work plans and priorities for 2024 under its four outcome areas: Sustainable, Resilient, and Inclusive Economic Transformation; Inclusive and Transformative Human Development; Environment Sustainability, Climate and Disaster Resilience; and Governance, Federalism, Participation, and Inclusion.

Speaking at the meeting, the Vice Chairman stated that Nepal looks forward to graduating from the LDC status in 2026 and implementing the 16th Development Plan. In this context, he highlighted, Nepal seeks scalable, transformative, and impactful support of the UN to create more employment opportunities, boost productivity, and productive capacity, promote sustainable use of natural resources, fortify the data management system for evidence-based policymaking, and enhance access to quality education and health facilities.

The Joint Steering Committee provides strategic oversight of the development and implementation of the Cooperation Framework, to ensure strong co-ownership and alignment with national priorities as outlined in the upcoming 16th National Plan and guided by the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ms. Hanaa Singer Hamdy, stated that the Cooperation Framework is the centerpiece for the implementation of the UN Development System reform at the country level. It articulates how the UN is supporting the people and Government of Nepal in achieving its development goals.

The meeting was attended by government representatives and UN Country Team members, the outcome of the meeting is the agreement on the priorities for the coming year for the four outcomes under the UNSDCF 2023-2027.