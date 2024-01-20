Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Schedule Of Event

The Shri Ram Mandir inauguration is set to be done in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024. For the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, people make their bookings online and are well accepted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The offline bookings for Ram Mandir Aarti pass in anticipation of the opening of the Ram temple. Thousands of Nepalese are also visiting the temple on that day.

According to reports, the inauguration is set to start on 16 January 2024. There are three different types of aartis conducted all day and permit devotees to choose from the provided list and manage their appointments accordingly

The inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be done on 22 January 2024. The official letter from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra confirm the availability of PM on inauguration day. A member of the Ram temple committee has said that the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is planned to be done between 14 January 2024 and 22 January 2024. The ceremonies start on 16 January 2024, and the exact opening date will be confirmed soon by PM Modi.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The pran pratishtha is held on 22 January 2024. The temple may be inaugurated through Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla in the temple is scheduled between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm.

Darshan timings

The darshan in temple are starts from 7 am morning to 11:30am afternoon and from 2pm to 7pm.

Aarti timings

Three aarti will done every day at 6.30 am, 12.00 noon, and 7.30 pm, respectively. Passes are need for aarti ceremony.

6.30 am – Shringar/Jagaran Aarti

12.00 pm – Bhog Aarti

7.30 pm – Sandhya Aarti Schedule

7 Day agenda for Ram temple inauguration

The Temple Trust has outlined a 7-day agenda of rituals and events, with its preparations fully in swing.

On 16 January, there might be a darshan atonement rite. Special prayers and a purification ritual for the idols of Ram Lalla and Sita Mata referred to as “Dashvidh Snan,” can be executed throughout the beginning of the day. Pran Pratishtha will start on 17 January. The formal consecration ceremony will begin with the advent of the idols in a grand procession called ‘Nishan Yatra .

The Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana, and Havan occur on 19 January 2024. On 20 January, the sanctum sanctorum (Garbhagriha) will undergo thorough cleaning with holy water from the Saryu River in a ritual referred to as ‘Abhishek.’

On 21 January, Ram Lalla and Sita Mata idols will receive a divine tub with 125 urns of holy water in a rite known as ‘Shayadhivas.’ Following the holy bathtub, the idols could be embellished with precious adorns and sacred garments in a ritual known as ‘Abhisekam and Shringar .’On 22 January, the culmination of the seven-day event will take place, with the idols being located in the sanctum sanctorum throughout the auspicious Mrigashira Nakshatra. After the consecration, devotees might be allowed the darshan of Ram Lalla and Sita Mata through particular darshan lines.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Features 2024

Total Land Allocated to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is 70 Acres, in which many temples could be built.

Its capabilities The main temple is composed of 2.7 Acres wherein Shri Ram Idol might be located, and worshipping might be completed through the Devotees.

Apart from this, Temples for other Deities, such as Lord Ganesha, Shiva, and others, may be visited by the Devotees.

It will have 5 Mandapas referred to as Kudu, Nritya, Rang, Kirtana and Prarthana.

The trust will feed 1 lakh saints and devotees each day for 30 days earlier than the inauguration.”

A professional letter has been released to confirm Prime Minister Modi’s attendance.

The consider additionally intends to invite outstanding personalities and over 25,000 Hindu nonsecular leaders for the rite.

The event is expected to draw thousands and thousands of pilgrims, and the district management will manage crowd movement.

The temple has plans to ask over 25,000 Hindu spiritual leaders from 136 ‘Sanatan’ traditions for the rite.

President Ram Nath Kovind made a full-size donation of ₹501,000 closer to the temple’s creation.

Nearly 150,000 VHP activists actively gathered funds nationally.

How to book your pass for Aarti?

Go to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra’s official website.

Provide your contact number and login by using the OTP sent to your number.

Navigate to the Aarti section on the homepage, Choose the date and form of Aarti you want to take part in

Fill in important information, which includes the devotee’s name, address, image, and mobile range

During your temple go, pick up your passes from the counter before heading to the ‘Aarti’ ceremony

Remember, the best people with passes can be part of the Aarti at Ram Mandir.

Conclusion

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds terrific spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. The construction of the Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been the most awaited project of the year. On 22 January 2024, the day of the inauguration, travelers might be able to visit the Ayodhya Ram temple, which is sort of geared up for them. Ayodhya will host the Mandal Utsav from 23 January to 10 March.

Tens of thousands of people including Nepal are expected to throng Ayodhya for the ceremony alongside celebrity guests, including billionaires, former national cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood titan Amitabh Bachchan.

Devout Hindus believe Ram, one of the most revered Hindu gods, was born in Ayodhya 7,000 years ago, but that the Babri mosque was built over his birthplace during the 16th century. The 50-metre (160-foot) tall house of worship for the deity Ram was built on grounds where the Babri mosque stood.