Nepali Devotees To Get A Railway Service From Janakpurdham To Ayodhya For The Ram Mandir Inauguration Day

A train will run from Janakpurdham to Ayodhya to honor the inauguration of Ram temple built in Ayodhya, India. General Manager of Nepal Railway Company Niranjan Jha informed that the booking of train tickets to Ayodhya has also been opened.

General Manager J informed that the train will leave Janakpurdham for Ayodhya at 6:30 am on Sunday morning. For that, Indian train will reach Janakpurdham tonight.

On the initiative of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Railways through the Indian Embassy is going to send a train for the convenience of pilgrims. According to General Manager Jha, the train fare from Janakpurdham to Ayodhya has also been determined.

According to which, 3000 Nepali rupees for second class AC, 2000 Nepali rupees for third class AC and 1000 Nepali rupees for sleeper seats have been fixed. Jha said that the price of the ticket was reduced because of the pilgrims after the price of the ticket was high.

The train coming from India will leave for Ayodhya at 6:30 am on Sunday and will leave Ayodhya for Janakpurdham at 11 pm on Monday. Nepal Railway has been given permission to cut up to 1,400 tickets.

The Hindus of Nepal, including Madhesh Pradesh, are excited after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which has been disputed for a long time. For this, various local levels have given a public holiday on the day of death and asked to celebrate Diwali.