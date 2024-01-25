Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

Jan. 25, 2024, 11:34 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

National Assembly Member Election Today
Jan 25, 2024
Nepal Government Unveils National Action Plan On Business And Human Rights
Jan 24, 2024
Asia-Pacific Countries To Tackle The Specter Of Illicit Small Arms In Preparation For Global Meeting
Jan 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In High hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province And Karnali Province
Jan 24, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province
Jan 23, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In High hilly And Mountainous Regions Of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Karnali And Sudurpaschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hilly Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Cold Wave In Southern Plain And Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hills Of Karnali, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Cold Wave In Plain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

National Assembly Member Election Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2024
Nepal Government Unveils National Action Plan On Business And Human Rights By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2024
Parking Prohibition: Expect To Have Options By Shanker Man Singh Jan 24, 2024
Asia-Pacific Countries To Tackle The Specter Of Illicit Small Arms In Preparation For Global Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 24, 2024
Tourists' Arrival Falls 30 Percent In Sagarmatha Region By Agencies Jan 23, 2024
Ram Mandir Inauguration: Count Down For Pran Pratishtha By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75