Ncell Honours outstanding students of Pulchowk Campus for academic excellence

Ncell giving continuity to its much-coveted programme, conferred Ncell Scholarships and Excellence Awards to the outstanding students of five different faculties of the Institute of Engineering (IoE), Pulchowk Campus on Friday, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). This is the 10th year of our collaboration with IoE.

Civil, Electrical, Electronics and Communication, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering are the five faculties that have been incorporated into this programme. The scholarships and excellence awards were handed over to students amidst a special ceremony organised at Ncell ICON, the headquarter of the company in Lainchaur, Kathmandu along with the faculty of the IoE and family members of the students.

This year, from the year 2023, a total of 18 Ncell Scholarships were conferred to topper students from 1st year, 2nd year and 3rd year. Similarly, 6 students who graduated from the five faculties securing the highest marks received the Ncell Excellence Awards.

Students who graduated securing the highest marks were honoured with Ncell Excellence Awards jointly by Prof. Dr. Shashidhar Joshi, Dean of IOE and Jabbor Kayumov Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Ncell. Likewise, Ncell Scholarships were handed over to the students by Ncell’s Extended Management Team Members — Chief Regulatory and Legal Officer Vishal Upadhyaya, Chief Commercial Officer Umair Mohsin, and Acting Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Lena Keshari Kansakar.

Addressing the Ncell Scholarships and Excellence Awards handoverprogramme, Jabbor Kayumov, CEO and MD of Ncell said, “At Ncell, we are humbly honored to be driving this recognition that will inspire every young person and student to continue doing their best. We firmly believe that empowering the next generation is not just a responsibility but a commitment to fostering innovation, progress, and positive change. Your achievements not only make all of us proud but also serve as a source of inspiration for future generations. We believe that our support can shape the future of our generations and you are the promise and future of our country. Personally, I remember 20 years ago when I got scholarships for my achievements that has helped me to become who I am today. Not only financially but this momentous recognition will inspire everyone to continue doing what you do best. I also take this opportunity to thank the IoE for their relentless efforts put forth by the team for developing and shaping the talents for the future of our society.”

Dean of IOE Prof. Dr. Shashidhar R Joshi, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our students, who have not only excelled in their studies but have also made a mark on the global stage. It's heartening to hear success stories of our alumnus who are contributing in the world in many significant ways. As we celebrate the success of our students, I'm reminded of the transformative power of education and the immense potential each one of you holds. I firmly believe that your destiny lies in your passion and the pursuit of your dreams, whether it be as an entrepreneur, a professor, or in any other role that brings you joy and fulfilment. To the recipients of the Ncell Award, congratulations! I am immensely proud of your achievements. I am extremely grateful to Ncell for their support to our students since past one decade.”

On the same occasion, Prof. Dr. Joshi also felicitated Ncell with a token of appreciation for providing generous support on building excellence through Ncell Scholarships and Excellence Awards to students 10 consecutive years at Pulchowk Campus.

Bibek Khanal who received the Ncell Scholarships twice previously, and Ncell Excellence Awards this year for graduating as the topper student in Bachelor of Electrical Engineering said, “This award is the result of my hard work and academic excellence. This is a financial support but what is more important is that this is indeed a great recognition that motivates students to do much better. I thank you Ncell and IOE for this collaboration.”

“It's great that Ncell has contributed to the education sector. I feel proud to receive this recognition, which was always one of the major motivating factors for me. Being a student, we do not have that financial liberty from family and this scholarship amount can also be utilized for investment to help for further education so thank you Ncell,” said Benzeena Dhakal from the Mechanical Engineering faculty of Pulchowk Campus, one of the Ncell Scholarships recipients.

This scholarships and excellence awards programmewas instituted in 2014, aiming to encourage technical education and recognise young talents who have demonstrated extraordinary academic excellence. Every year, Ncell Scholarships are provided based on annual scores of 1st, 2nd and 3rd year.

The 18 scholarship receivers include 3 toppers of 1styear, 2ndyear, and 3rdyear from Civil, Electrical, Electronics and Communication, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering faculty and 3 female toppers from 1st year, 2nd year, and 3rd year among all female students of these five faculties.

Similarly, the students graduating with top scores from each of these five faculties and also a female student graduating with top scores among all female students of the five faculties were honoured with the Ncell Excellence Awards. Both scholarships and excellence awards are worth Rs. 100,000 each.