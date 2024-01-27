NIMBL Opened Two Branches In Lalitpur

Jan. 27, 2024, 10:16 a.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMBL) has expanded 2 new branches in Lalitpur from Thursday.

Bank Lalitpura Metropolitan City Ward no. 15 Satdobato branch and Lalitpur Metropolitan City Ward no. Bhainsepati branch was brought into operation on 10 th January. All banking services have started from Thursday from the new branches.

The bank is currently providing services through 266 branches, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 257 ATMs across the country

