Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi,Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.