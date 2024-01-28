NRNs In Qatar Should Invest Back Home: FNCCI President Dhakal

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), has urged the Nepali immigrants in Qatar to invest in various sectors of Nepal.

Addressing the conference of 'Nepal Business Association Qatar' held in Doha, Dhakal called for investment in Nepal's tourism, infrastructure development, renewable energy and agriculture sectors.

"Nepal has a lot of potential for investment in areas like tourism, infrastructure development, renewable energy and agriculture. Likewise, Qatar's development experience in the fields of renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, infrastructure development, urbanisation, and information technology can be used in Nepal," he said according to a statement issued by his secretariat.

According to Dhakal, Nepali workers have contributed to the economic growth and development of Qatar so Nepalis in Qatar should establish a technical school in Nepal to create skilled workers.

He argued that the provision of citizenship made by the Nepali government for non-resident Nepalis should also encourage the Nepalis scattered around the world to invest in Nepal.

As the Government of Nepal is going to hold an investment conference in collaboration with the FNCCI to attract foreign investment in Nepal, he urged them to promote the investment environment and opportunities in Nepal and encourage Qatari investors to come to Nepal.

Dhakal said that the government has expressed its commitment to create an investment-friendly environment by removing many legal obstacles. "Within a few years, Nepal will be upgraded from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a developing country. It will create many possibilities in Nepal's economy and Qatar can become a major partner in our drive to diversify the economy," he said.

He also said that the recent high-level agreement on energy with India is positive and it has paved the way for investment in hydropower and energy trade in our country.