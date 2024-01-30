Hamas Fires Rockets At Central Israeld

Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at central Israel on Monday for the first time in over a month, damaging several cars but not causing any injuries.

Seven of the 11 rockets were shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system, with the remainder landing in open areas, after triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, as well as in surrounding cities, including Rishon Lezion, Holon and Bat Yam.

It was the first such rocket attack since early December, demonstrating that Hamas’s arsenal has not been completely depleted, after nearly four months of fighting.

The terror group claimed responsibility for the barrage, saying it was fired to avenge the ongoing deaths in Gaza. Hebrew media reported that the rockets were fired from the Khan Younis area. The IDF has been operating in large parts of the southern Gaza city.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Israel launched a new assault on Gaza’s main northern city, weeks after pulling back from it.