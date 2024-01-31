Israeli Defense Force Says It Killed 3 Terrorists Planning Oct. 7-like Attack Hiding In Jenin Hospital

Jan. 31, 2024, 8:11 a.m.

Israeli commandos killed three members of an armed Hamas cell hiding inside a hospital in the northern West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday morning, the military said, with dramatic footage circulating of the operation.

The cell was allegedly planning imminent terror attacks, inspired by the October 7 Hamas onslaught in Gaza-adjacent Israeli communities.

The operation at Jenin’s Ibn Sina Hospital was carried out jointly by the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet security agency, and the Yamam police counter-terrorism unit.

Palestinian media published extraordinary surveillance camera footage of the operation and reported that it took just 10 minutes to carry out.

The footage showed many undercover forces, some appearing to sport fake beards and others dressed as Muslim women, scouring the hospital corridors while carrying guns.

