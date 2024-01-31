Ranijamara-Kularia Irrigation Project Started Generation of 4.7 MW Electricity

Ranijamara-Kularia Irrigation Project Started Generation of 4.7 MW Electricity

Jan. 31, 2024, 4:54 p.m.

Ranijamra Kularia irrigation project, a national pride project, has started generation of 4.71 MW electricity. This has been connected to the national transmission system. The electricity produced by using irrigation canal water has been connected to the system since Tuesday (January 30).

Senior Divisional Engineer Bir Singh Dhami said that all the structures of the project have been tested and connected to the electricity system produced since yesterday.

"About 42 gigawatt hours of electricity will be generated annually from this center," he said. 3 units have been installed in the power house. The electricity produced by the project will be connected to Nepal Electricity Authority's Lamki substation, which is 6.5 km away. The necessary 33 kV transmission line up to the substation was constructed by the irrigation project itself.

He also said that the target of generating electricity from the project had already been delayed due to unseasonal floods in Karnali last year.

The work of this project was started with the goal of providing irrigation to a total of 38300 hectares of land. The government started construction of canal in Ranijamra in a modern way from 2066/67.

However, the local farmers have been building the canal as a 'farmer managed project' for more than 120 years. Although the government aimed to carry out its work from the 8th (2049-54) plan, it could not proceed due to various reasons.

Now water has been started to be sent from this irrigation canal from May 25, 2023. About 15,000 hectares of land has been irrigated through the 9 km long original canal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepalese Lawyer Appointed As Member Of Executive Committee Of LAWASIA
Jan 31, 2024
Ambassador Bhandari Paid Courtesy Call On The Bangladesh Foreign Minister
Jan 31, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces
Jan 31, 2024
British Army Chief Sirl Sanders Paid A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Sharma
Jan 30, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Karnali, Sudu Paschim, Bagmati And Gandaki
Jan 30, 2024

More on Economy

TANAHU HYDROPOWER Following Right Track By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 8 hours ago
NRNs In Qatar Should Invest Back Home: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
NIMBL Opened Two Branches In Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Ncell Honours outstanding students of Pulchowk Campus for academic excellence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Applications Date For NIBL Stable Fund Extended Till January 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Ministry To Table Renewable Energy Related Bill In Parliament: Minister Basnet By Agencies 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

The 16th Plan Is pivotal In steering Nepal Towards A Prosperous Future By Hanaa Singer-Hamdy Jan 31, 2024
Nepalese Lawyer Appointed As Member Of Executive Committee Of LAWASIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2024
Ambassador Bhandari Paid Courtesy Call On The Bangladesh Foreign Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2024
Israeli Defense Force Says It Killed 3 Terrorists Planning Oct. 7-like Attack Hiding In Jenin Hospital By Agencies Jan 31, 2024
US, China Form Group To Combat Fentanyl Trafficking By Agencies Jan 31, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75