FNCCI, CNI Condemn CBI Actions Arresting Industrialist Arun Chaudhary

FNCCI, CNI Condemn CBI Actions Arresting Industrialist Arun Chaudhary

Feb. 2, 2024, 8:55 a.m.

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) jointly issued a statement condemning the CBI’s move to arrest Industrialist Arun Kumar Chaudhary without proving any wrong doing.

In the statement, they mentioned that it had come to their notice that Chaudhary had been arrested and put in custody for investigation without adequate legal evidences..

FNCCI and CNI also demanded the release of Chaudhary and urged the government not to harass industrialists when the country is facing a major economic crisis.

FNCCI and CNI, through the statement, have also drawn the attention of the government to the negative impact that such arrests could have on the investment climate of the country.

They have also stated that arresting people without substantial proof does not fall under the ambit of CBI. “There could be negative repercussions on the business environment of the country if business people who have invested millions of rupees and hold respectable positions in various business associations are arrested without notice and are not given the opportunity to clarify their arguments.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

JICA Chair Discussion on: “Economic Development Policies and Practices in Nepal and Japan
Feb 02, 2024
Hamas Says Truce Proposal ‘Still Being Studied’ As Israeli War Cabinet Meets On Deal
Feb 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces
Feb 02, 2024
Nepal And India Disscused Ways To Strengthen Historical And multifaceted Ties
Feb 01, 2024
Four Lost Antiques From Nepal Arrived In Kathmandu
Feb 01, 2024

More on Economy

Arun Chaudhari and Ajitman Singh Thapa In Police Custody By Agencies 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
72 MW Nilgiri Hydropower Projects Started The Test Of Tunnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Ranijamara-Kularia Irrigation Project Started Generation of 4.7 MW Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
TANAHU HYDROPOWER Following Right Track By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 8 hours ago
NRNs In Qatar Should Invest Back Home: FNCCI President Dhakal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
NIMBL Opened Two Branches In Lalitpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

PROYEL: Youth In The Jajarkot Earthquake By Keshab Poudel Feb 02, 2024
JICA Chair Discussion on: “Economic Development Policies and Practices in Nepal and Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2024
Rain And Snowfall Affected Life In Western Nepal By Agencies Feb 02, 2024
Hamas Says Truce Proposal ‘Still Being Studied’ As Israeli War Cabinet Meets On Deal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2024
Nepal And India Disscused Ways To Strengthen Historical And multifaceted Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75