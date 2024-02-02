FNCCI, CNI Condemn CBI Actions Arresting Industrialist Arun Chaudhary

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) jointly issued a statement condemning the CBI’s move to arrest Industrialist Arun Kumar Chaudhary without proving any wrong doing.

In the statement, they mentioned that it had come to their notice that Chaudhary had been arrested and put in custody for investigation without adequate legal evidences..

FNCCI and CNI also demanded the release of Chaudhary and urged the government not to harass industrialists when the country is facing a major economic crisis.

FNCCI and CNI, through the statement, have also drawn the attention of the government to the negative impact that such arrests could have on the investment climate of the country.

They have also stated that arresting people without substantial proof does not fall under the ambit of CBI. “There could be negative repercussions on the business environment of the country if business people who have invested millions of rupees and hold respectable positions in various business associations are arrested without notice and are not given the opportunity to clarify their arguments.