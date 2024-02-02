JICA Chair Discussion on: “Economic Development Policies and Practices in Nepal and Japan

JICA Nepal office organized “JICA Chair” academic symposium in collaboration with the Centre for Nepal and Asian Studies (CNAS), Tribhuvan University (TU) on 30 and 31 January 2024with gross 50 participants, calling on Prof. Hiroyuki Itami, Business Management Scholar, Hitotsubashi University, Japan. The theme of the seminar was “Economic Development Policies and Practices in Nepal and Japan”, referring to the various changes in economic and developmental activities over the years.

Prof. Itami delivered key lecture on Japanese-Style Management behind Japan’s Economic Growth. His presentation emphasized on theory of ‘Peoplism’, human oriented principle for organizing economic activities in a corporate setting from the experiences of Japan. Following his lecture, the symposiumprovided an opportunity to discuss what is needed for economic development in Nepal,taking consideration of social value including cultural, geological, and social condition, and so on.

From the Nepali side, mainly represented by Moderator/Speaker of the discussion, Prof. Mrigendra Bahadur KARKI, Executive Director, CNAS TU,suggestedthat economic development in Nepal should be comprehended as one of factor of integrated development including social economic welfare.

In one hand, the symposium this year discussed widely on the positive implications of Japanese experiences and principles of management, in the other hand, Nepalese values and accumulations should be taken in consideration for customizing development models. Various interactive sessions during the symposium led to productive discussions amongst the panelists and the audience who successfully developed new insights through sharing Nepalese and Japanese experiences.

‘JICA Chair’ is an initiative of Japan International Cooperation Agency launched with an objective to develop future leaders in developing countries. JICA Chair is organized in JICA partner countries in collaboration with the leading universities to strengthen existing research and education programs as well as becoming a starting point to new initiatives. JICA Chair’s activities include intensive lectures conducted by leading professors and lecturers dispatched from Japan to disseminate Japan’s development experiences in various fields such as politics, economics, public administration, law, and others.

The first symposium of ‘JICA Chair’ in Nepal was organized last year in Feb 2023 focusing on “Politics in Nepal and Japan: Political Parties and Periodic Elections”.

Organizing such events on annual basis, JICA Nepal aims to continue academic fruitful dialogue between Japan and Nepal through similar extensive interaction sessions in the future.