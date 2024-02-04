DoED Advanced Study Of 5763 MW Hydropower Projects

DoED Advanced Study Of 5763 MW Hydropower Projects

Feb. 4, 2024, 8:39 a.m.

The government has advanced study of 20 hydropower projects for the development of 5,763 megawatt of hydroelectricity.

The Department of Electricity Development is carrying out study of eight projects of 100MW capacity each. Likewise, 12 other projects having capacity less than 100 megawatt are also being studied. If things go as planned, the government is preparing to advance development of the studied projects.

The Department is also carrying out the feasibility study of Khimti Those Shivalaya Hydropower Project of 1,720 megawatt capacity.

Furthermore, the officials are also working on the study of 844 megawatt capacity Kaligandaki Multipurpose Project in the Kaligandaki river.

Likewise, the feasibility studies of the Burbang Hydropower Project, Kokhajor reservoir-based project, Humla Karnali cascade, Kaligandaki-II, Lower Badigad Project and Mugu Karnali Hydropower Project have reached the final stage. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

InElam: Surkhet’s Farmers Reap Windfall From Dragon Fruit
Feb 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely In Gandkai, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Feb 04, 2024
Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar
Feb 03, 2024
Kathmandu-Madhes Fast Track (Expressway) Making Progress
Feb 03, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province
Feb 03, 2024

More on Economy

InElam: Surkhet’s Farmers Reap Windfall From Dragon Fruit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
IFC Invests $56 Million In Global IME Bank To Bolster Gender And Climate Financing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
FNCCI, CNI Condemn CBI Actions Arresting Industrialist Arun Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Arun Chaudhari and Ajitman Singh Thapa In Police Custody By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
72 MW Nilgiri Hydropower Projects Started The Test Of Tunnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Ranijamara-Kularia Irrigation Project Started Generation of 4.7 MW Electricity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Hamas Says It Needs More Time As Israel Awaits Response To Hostage Deal Proposal By Agencies Feb 04, 2024
US, UK Militaries Conduct Additional Strikes Against Houthis By Agencies Feb 04, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rainfall Is Likely In Gandkai, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2024
Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2024
Kathmandu-Madhes Fast Track (Expressway) Making Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2024
US Retaliatory Strikes To ‘Continue At Times, Places Of Our Choosing: President Biden By Agencies Feb 03, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75