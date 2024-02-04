DoED Advanced Study Of 5763 MW Hydropower Projects

The government has advanced study of 20 hydropower projects for the development of 5,763 megawatt of hydroelectricity.

The Department of Electricity Development is carrying out study of eight projects of 100MW capacity each. Likewise, 12 other projects having capacity less than 100 megawatt are also being studied. If things go as planned, the government is preparing to advance development of the studied projects.

The Department is also carrying out the feasibility study of Khimti Those Shivalaya Hydropower Project of 1,720 megawatt capacity.

Furthermore, the officials are also working on the study of 844 megawatt capacity Kaligandaki Multipurpose Project in the Kaligandaki river.

Likewise, the feasibility studies of the Burbang Hydropower Project, Kokhajor reservoir-based project, Humla Karnali cascade, Kaligandaki-II, Lower Badigad Project and Mugu Karnali Hydropower Project have reached the final stage. (RSS)