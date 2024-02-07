Ambassador Subedi Met Elisabeth von Capeller, Special Representative oO Transitional Justice

Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations Ram Prasad Subedi received Elisabeth von Capeller, Special Representative on Transitional Justice, at Geneva Mission

According to X wall of Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva, they discussed Nepal’s peace process and action ahead.

Elisabeth von Capeller was a former Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal at the Mission today.

Similarly, Ambassador Ram Prasad Subedi also met with Director of the FAO Liaison Office with the UN Geneva Dominique Burgeon at the Permanent Mission. They assessed food security challenges and impacts of climate change on food grain, livestock and fishery sectors.