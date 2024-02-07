Businessman Arun Chaudhary Released

Businessman Arun Chaudhary Released

Feb. 7, 2024, 6:52 p.m.

With the order of the Kathmandu District Court, businessman Arun Kumar Chaudhary, who was arrested on the charge of usurping 10 ropani land of Bansbari leather and shoe factory, has been released.

Three people, including businessman Choudhary, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CIB) from Lainchour in Kathmandu on Thursday, February 1, were released on Wednesday as per the court order.

Chaudhary is the brother of businessman Vinod Chaudhary, who is also an MP of Nepali Congress.

On Monday, the bench of Kathmandu District Court Judge Yagya Prasad Acharya ordered the CIB to complete the rest of the investigation by filing documents to assist in the investigation.

Chowdhury, the then owner of Champion Footwear, Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, the then president of Bansbari leather shoe factory, and Sanjay Thakur, president of CG Chandbagh, were arrested on the charge of embezzling the land of Bansbari leather shoes.

