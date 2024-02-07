Nepal And US Joint Military Training Begin

The joint military training 'X Balance Nail' has commenced between the Nepali and US armies.

Started in 2060 BS, this is the 41st edition of such joint exercise, according to the Military Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army.

The NA Directorate shared that a total of 46 army personnel including 10 from the US Army are taking part in the exercise. The training is focused on disaster management, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and others, taking place at Chhauni and Nagarkot areas and will continue till March 7.

The Nepali Army is organizing and attending joint military exercises with the USA, the UK, India, China, Mongolia, Indonesia and other countries on search and rescue operations, disaster management, counter terrorism, mountaineering, UN Peacekeeping Mission and other areas.