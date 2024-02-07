Nepal And US Joint Military Training Begin

Nepal And US Joint Military Training Begin

Feb. 7, 2024, 8:49 a.m.

The joint military training 'X Balance Nail' has commenced between the Nepali and US armies.

Started in 2060 BS, this is the 41st edition of such joint exercise, according to the Military Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army.

The NA Directorate shared that a total of 46 army personnel including 10 from the US Army are taking part in the exercise. The training is focused on disaster management, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance and others, taking place at Chhauni and Nagarkot areas and will continue till March 7.

The Nepali Army is organizing and attending joint military exercises with the USA, the UK, India, China, Mongolia, Indonesia and other countries on search and rescue operations, disaster management, counter terrorism, mountaineering, UN Peacekeeping Mission and other areas.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Construction Of The Largest 220 kV Substation In Kathmandu Completed
Feb 07, 2024
Banaras Lit Fest: Kashi Sahitya Kala Utsav Unveils Second Edition
Feb 07, 2024
Ambassador Subedi Met Elisabeth von Capeller, Special Representative oO Transitional Justice
Feb 07, 2024
Minister Saud Leaving For Australia Today
Feb 07, 2024
South Korean Survey: Majority of North Korean Defectors Dislike Hereditary Leadership
Feb 07, 2024

More on National

Ambassador Subedi Met Elisabeth von Capeller, Special Representative oO Transitional Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met Chief Minister Of Utter Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 56 minutes ago
JENESYS Friendship Ties Program: Learning From Japan By Parmita Shrestha 2 days, 9 hours ago
DPM Khadka For Speeding Up Kathmandu-Tarai Expressway By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal’s Parliamentary Delegation Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu-Madhes Fast Track (Expressway) Making Progress By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Construction Of The Largest 220 kV Substation In Kathmandu Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2024
Banaras Lit Fest: Kashi Sahitya Kala Utsav Unveils Second Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2024
Minister Saud Leaving For Australia Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2024
South Korean Survey: Majority of North Korean Defectors Dislike Hereditary Leadership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At One Or Two Places Of High Hilly Areas In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2024
Nepal Exported Cement Worth Rs. 1.76 Billion In Last Six Months By Agencies Feb 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75