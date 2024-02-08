USAID Announces $1.37 Million To Support Jajarkot Earthquake Recovery Efforts In Nepal

USAID Announces $1.37 Million To Support Jajarkot Earthquake Recovery Efforts In Nepal

Feb. 8, 2024, 11:22 a.m.

The United States Government through USAID has announced $1.37 million to support recovery efforts following the devastating 2023 earthquake in Jajarkot, Nepal.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck on November 3, 2023, in Jajarkot and Rukum West districts, claimed the lives of at least 154 people and injured hundreds, as well as damaging and destroying homes and buildings. This resulted in widespread displacement, disruption of essential services, and urgent needs for shelter, food, clean water, and medical care.

unnamed(4).jpg

USAID’s support, implemented through Save the Children, will help earthquake-affected communities withstand the winter, recover from the destruction caused by the earthquake, and ultimately build back better.

Immediately after the earthquake, USAID pivoted existing programs to provide critically needed relief supplies, water quality kits, and support for physical rehabilitation. This rapid support was provided in addition to more than $23.3 million USAID invested in disaster risk reduction and resilience in Karnali since 2019, as well as longer-term recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation work in the months ahead.

