Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively

Feb. 9, 2024, 4:47 p.m.

President Ramchandra Paudel has appointed ambassadors for Canada and Portugal.

President Paudel appointed Bharat Raj Paudyal as ambassador for Canada and Sanil Nepal as an ambassador for Portugal by Article 1 of Article 282 of the Constitution.

According to the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, the process of their parliamentary hearing had already been completed. Ambassador Paudyal, who was appointed to Canada, is the outgoing Foreign Secretary.

