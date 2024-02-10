Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement

Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement

Feb. 10, 2024, 11:36 a.m.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Penny Wong and Nepali counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud witnessed the signing of the Australia-Nepal Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA). The signing event occurredin the margins of the Seventh Indian Ocean Conference, heldin Perth, Australia, from 9-10 February.

Tim Watts MP, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador of Nepal to Australia, Kailash Raj Pokharel, signed the TIFA, which seeks to deepen economic relations and promoteexpanded trade between Australia and Nepal.

Australia and Nepal enjoy strong bilateral relations including in trade and investment. Australia is Nepal’s sixth largest foreign investment partner and an international destination of choice forhigher education and vocational training for Nepali students.

Australia is supporting Nepal’s tourism industry recovery. Almost 39,000 Australians visited Nepal in 2023, making Australia Nepal’s fifth largest source of foreign tourists. Nepal’s export of services to Australia jumped from $78 million to $160 million in 2022-23, led by strong growth in travel services to Nepal.

Flourishing people-to-people links between the two countries have created a solid foundation for growing, mutually beneficial economic relations. The Nepali diaspora community numbers more than 150,000 and is well placed to further develop bilateral economic and commercial opportunities. Sectors such astourism and hospitality, Nepal’s emerging information and communications technology sector and agribusiness show particular promise.

The TIFA represents an important milestone as Australia and Nepal celebrate 64 years of bilateral relations in February 2024.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon
Feb 10, 2024
Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
Feb 10, 2024
Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively
Feb 09, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Held Biletral Meeting With Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong
Feb 09, 2024
LDC GRADUATION: Trade To Collapse
Feb 09, 2024

More on Economy

LDC GRADUATION: Trade To Collapse By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 10 hours ago
Businessman Arun Chaudhary Released By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Construction Of The Largest 220 kV Substation In Kathmandu Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal Exported Cement Worth Rs. 1.76 Billion In Last Six Months By Agencies 4 days, 12 hours ago
220 kV Barabishe Substation Is In Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 12 hours ago
InElam: Surkhet’s Farmers Reap Windfall From Dragon Fruit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Israeli PM Says IDF Must Operate In Rafah, But Will Let Civilians Evacuate First By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Russian Tourists Head For North Korea In Another Sign Of Closer Ties By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75