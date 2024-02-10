Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today

The Tamang community is celebrating Sonam Lhosar, meaning New Year, by organizing various programs today.

According to the Manjushree calendar, the 2860th year starts from today. From today, the tiger year enters after completing the cow year. Sonam Lhosar festival is celebrated every year on the occasion of Magh Shukla Pratipada with various programs.

Sonam Lhosar is divided into 12 categories: rat, cow, tiger, rabbit, dragon (cloud), snake, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog and pig.

The festival is specially celebrated in different districts of Bagmati region where Tamang caste is predominant. The government has given a public holiday across the country on the occasion of the festival being celebrated on Saturday this year.