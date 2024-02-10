Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today

Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today

Feb. 10, 2024, 9:18 a.m.

The Tamang community is celebrating Sonam Lhosar, meaning New Year, by organizing various programs today.

According to the Manjushree calendar, the 2860th year starts from today. From today, the tiger year enters after completing the cow year. Sonam Lhosar festival is celebrated every year on the occasion of Magh Shukla Pratipada with various programs.

Sonam Lhosar is divided into 12 categories: rat, cow, tiger, rabbit, dragon (cloud), snake, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog and pig.

The festival is specially celebrated in different districts of Bagmati region where Tamang caste is predominant. The government has given a public holiday across the country on the occasion of the festival being celebrated on Saturday this year.

Agencies

Israeli PM Says IDF Must Operate In Rafah, But Will Let Civilians Evacuate First
Feb 10, 2024
Russian Tourists Head For North Korea In Another Sign Of Closer Ties
Feb 10, 2024
Israel Backing Off Hostage Talks Unless Hamas Drops ‘Delusional’ Demands: Official
Feb 09, 2024
North Korea Funds Weapons Programs With Cyber Attacks: UN Experts
Feb 09, 2024
Balkrishna Sama Remembered
Feb 08, 2024

More on Festivals and Culture

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Schedule Of Event By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
Tharu Community Observed Magi With Fanfare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Makar Or Maghe Sankranti 2024: A Festival Of Religious Significant Of Hindus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Dhanya Poornima, Udhauli Parba And Yomari Punhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Christmas 2023: Nepali Christian Community Across Nepal Are Celebrating Christmas With Fanfare By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago
Haribodhini Ekadashi And Tulsi Bibaha 2023: Importance And Significance In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Israeli PM Says IDF Must Operate In Rafah, But Will Let Civilians Evacuate First By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Russian Tourists Head For North Korea In Another Sign Of Closer Ties By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75