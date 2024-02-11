Foreign Minister Saud Underscores The Importance Of The Indian Ocean For Nepal

Foreign Minister Saud Underscores The Importance Of The Indian Ocean For Nepal

Feb. 11, 2024, 9:22 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud addressed today the Seventh Indian Ocean Conference held in Perth, Australia. In his address, Minister underscored the importance of the Indian Ocean for Nepal in reaching the international market and hence stressed on the stability and sustainability of the Indian Ocean for the landlocked countries like Nepal.

PHOTO-2024-02-10-17-24-59.jpg

Stating there is an organic link between the Himalayas and the Ocean, he underlined that ocean and mountain issues should be dealt with in an integrated and holistic manner.

Minister also met with Ms. Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, National Security Council of the United States of America, the earlier day and discussed matters of mutual interests.

In the morning today,. Komura Masahiro, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan held courtesy meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal and discussed multiple aspects of Nepal-Japan relations.

Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC also had a courtesy meeting with Minister in the margins of the Indian Ocean Conference during which the Secretary General gave an overview of the status of cooperation in various areas under BIMSTEC.

PHOTO-2024-02-10-17-26-18.jpg

While in Perth, Minister also interacted with the Nepali community focusing on ensuring the welfare of the Nepali community in Australia and the opportunities for collaboration with them for the economic benefit of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Himalayas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Feb 11, 2024
Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement
Feb 10, 2024
Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon
Feb 10, 2024
Today’s Weather: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
Feb 10, 2024
Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively
Feb 09, 2024

More on National

Foreign Minister Saud Extends Greetings On Chinese New Year, Year Of Dragon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 49 minutes ago
Bharat Raj Paudyal And Sanil Nepal Appointed Ambassador To Canada And Portugal Respectively By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Saud Held Biletral Meeting With Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Japan Hands Over Judo Uniforms To Nepal Judo Association By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Ambassador Subedi Met Elisabeth von Capeller, Special Representative oO Transitional Justice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal And US Joint Military Training Begin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Pakistan General Elections: Split Mandate Sparks Economic Stability Concerns By Agencies Feb 11, 2024
Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Deadly Kharkiv Drone Attack By Agencies Feb 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Himalayas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2024
Nepal And Australia Signed TIFA Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 10, 2024
Sonam Lhosar Being Observed Today By Agencies Feb 10, 2024
Israeli PM Says IDF Must Operate In Rafah, But Will Let Civilians Evacuate First By Agencies Feb 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75