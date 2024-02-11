Nilgri Khola II Hydropower Project Successfully Tested 220 kV Transmission Line

Feb. 11, 2024, 2:59 p.m.

The testing of the 220 kV transmission line for the 71 MW Nilgiri Khola II hydropower project in Narchang was successful.

The project's promoter, Nilgirikhola Hydropower Limited, began testing the transmission line on January 15th. The line connects Annapurna Rural Municipality-4 Dovilna to Ward No. 3 Dana. The project's power supply is connected to the central grid through a substation.

Upendra Gautam, the official representative of Nilgirikhola Hydropower, reported that the test of the 220 kV transmission line connecting Dovilna to Dana was successful. The transmission line, which is 7.4 km long, was constructed from Chotepa, the location of the 42 MW Nilgiri Khola power plant, to Dana via Dovilna.

The technical team of Nepal Electricity Authority participated in the test by supplying electricity from the transmission line at Dana substation to Nilgiri 2nd power house.

The transmission line testing is complete, but the tunnel testing is ongoing.

Gautam, the project's official representative, stated that the schedule for testing the tunnel by pouring water into it has been extended to February 15, 2080.

He said that during the pouring of water into the tunnel, the flow of river water from Chotepa to Dovilna would decrease.

The Nilgiri Khola is the largest hydroelectric project built so far in the Second Magadh. The project has accelerated testing after the construction of the dam, tunnel, power house, transmission line, and switchyard. The descender (sand settling pond) constructed in Chotepa was already tested by pouring water. A 4,275-meter-long tunnel has been constructed from Chotepa to the power house in Dovilna.

