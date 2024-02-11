Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Himalayas Of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Province

Feb. 11, 2024, 8:56 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

