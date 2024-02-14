Basanta (Shree) Panchami And Saraswati Puja 2024: Importance And Significant

Shree Panchami also known as Basanta Panchami is being celebrated today across the country by worshipping Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, art, music and culture.

The day is very special for students and new learners. Students take early bath, observe the mass Saraswati Puja in schools, visit temples and listen to Basanta Shrawan.

Many educational institutions arrange special prayers or pujas in the morning to seek blessing of the goddess. Poetic and musical gatherings are held in some communities in reverence of Saraswati.

Many families mark this day by sitting with young children, encouraging them to write their first words with their fingers, while some just study or create music together.

Goddess Saraswati is worshiped with various names such as Bharati, Sharada, Jagatmata, Bageshwari, Kaumari, Baradayani and Kamdhenu.

People from Hindu and Sikh communities, mainly in Nepal and eastern India, observe this festival.

It is believed that the festival marks the beginning of the spring season.

Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami 2024

Vasant Panchami day is dedicated to Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology. Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Vasant Panchami day. Vasant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami.

People worship Goddess Saraswati to get enlighten with knowledge and to get rid of lethargy, sluggishness and ignorance. This ritual of initiating education to children is known as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Praasana which is one of the famous rituals of Vasant Panchami. Schools and colleges arrange pujas in the morning to seek blessing of the Goddess.

Purvahna Kala, which is the time between the sunrise and the midday, is considered to decide Vasant Panchami day. Vasant Panchami is celebrated on the day when Panchami Tithi prevails during Purvahna Kala. Due to which Vasant Panchami might also fall on Chaturthi Tithi.

Many astrologers consider Vasant Panchami as Abujha (अबूझ) day which is auspicious to start all good work. According to this belief whole Vasant Panchami day is auspicious to perform Saraswati Puja.

Although there is no special time to perform Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami day one should make sure that Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Many times Panchami Tithi doesn't prevail whole of the day on Vasant Panchami day hence we believe that it is important to do Saraswati puja within Panchami Tithi.

DrikPanchang.com suggests Saraswati Puja time during Purvahna Kala while Panchami Tithi is prevailing. Purvahna Kala falls between the sunrise and the midday which is also the time when most people perform Saraswati Puja including schools and colleges in India.

Saraswati Vandana

Saraswati Ya Kundendu is the most famous Stuti dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and part of the famous Saraswati Stotram. It is recited during Saraswati Puja on the eve of Vasant Panchami.

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता।

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना॥

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता।

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥१॥

शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचार सार परमामाद्यां जगद्व्यापिनीं।

वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यान्धकारापहाम्॥

हस्ते स्फटिकमालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्।

वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्॥२॥