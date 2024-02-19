Today’s Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province

Feb. 19, 2024, 10 a.m.

Partly to generally cloudy in Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at a few places Sudur Pashchim Province, and at one or two parts of hilly regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

Generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair rest of the country . Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province and hilly regions the country . Chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

