NC Mahasamiti Meet Discussed Political, Economic And Other Issues

Discussions in five separate reports presented on Tuesday at the Nepali Congress (NC) Mahasamiti Meeting are scheduled to take place today.

Coordinator of NC's Information, Communications and Publicity Department Min Bahadur Bishwakarma told RSS that four groups have been formed to hold discussions on the reports put forth by the party the Vice President, two general secretaries, the spokesperson and the accounts committee coordinator.

Five separate reports were presented on Tuesday in the NC Mahasamiti Meeting that began on Monday at Godavari, Lalitpur.

As shared by the NC, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka shared the Policy Report while General Secretary Gagan Thapa presented the Organizational Proposal.

Another General Secretary Bishow Prakash Sharma put forth his report on the contemporary political situation while party Spokesperson and Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat presented the Report on Nepal's Present Economic Status, Possibilities and Future Course.

Similarly, Accounts Committee Coordinator Shyam Kumar Ghimire tabled the party's Audit Report sharing the state of the party's economic status, source of income and expenses.

The Mahasamiti meeting ended with the opening session on Monday and the closed session started from 9AM today, said NC Central Office Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel. Five different reports are being submitted for discussion in the meeting.

The proposals presented in the meeting will be discussed and passed by the Mahasamiti meeting. The meeting which started from Monday at Sunrise Conference Center in Godawari, Lalitpur will continue till February 22.

More than 2,000 delegates from across the country are participating in the meeting.