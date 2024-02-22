EU Announces Year-long Celebration To Mark 50 Years Of EU-Nepal Diplomatic Ties

This year, the European Union and Nepal celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with the slogan “Growing Stronger Together”.

The European Union and Nepal established political and economic relations in 1974 and signed a Cooperation Agreement on 1 June 1996.

Both partners have undergone important changes over the past 50 years. Nepal has become a Federal Democracy, whilst the European Economic Community became the European Union in 1993 and developed its common foreign and security policy from 2010, with the creation of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Over this time, the two partners have expanded their democratic and economic space, and strengthened their shared interests. Today, the EU and Nepal share the commitment to protect and promote a rule-based international order, peace and prosperity, human rights and democracy.

“This year we celebrate 50 years of steadfast partnership, which grows stronger every year with our unwavering commitments to work together for peace and prosperity,” Ambassador Veronique Lorenzo said. “As Nepal advances towards graduating from LDC status by 2026, the EU and its Member States, our “Team Europe”, will continue to support Nepal in three areas key for its development: i) Inclusive Green Growth ii) Human Capital Development iii) Good Governance. As we move forward, the EU Global Gateway, our new comprehensive approach to investing in development, will support renewable energy, where Nepal has a massive potential.”

Ambassador Lorenzo presented the highlights of the year-long celebrations, including the Nepal European Union Film Festival (NEUFF) – beginning on 20th March, Europe Day, on 9th May, the EU-Nepal Business Forum & Fair, on 15th and 16th May, a Photo Competition - and its exhibition in August, as well as the Erasmus Road Show – throughout September in all seven provinces of Nepal, and culminating with the “Study in Europe” Fair.