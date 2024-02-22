NIMB Opens New Branches At Swayambhu And Balaju In Kathmandu

NIMB Opens New Branches At Swayambhu and Balaju In Kathmandu

Feb. 22, 2024, 12:38 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) 2 new in Kathmandu from Thursday Branches have expanded.

Bank Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward no. Swayambhu Branch on 15th and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward no. Balaju branch was brought into operation on 16th. Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Jyoti Prakash Pandey inaugurated new branches.

Photo2(1).jpg

In the program, CEO Pandey provided excellent banking services to the customers from the new branches.

He said that facilities will be provided. The bank last month in Anamnagar and Shankhamul and Lalitpur in Kathmandu Satdobato and Bhainsepati branches were brought into operation.

The bank currently has 268 branches, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 262 across the country. It is providing services through ATMs

Photo3(1).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Announces Year-long Celebration To Mark 50 Years Of EU-Nepal Diplomatic Ties
Feb 22, 2024
1,063 MW Upper Arun: Supervision Consultant Selected
Feb 22, 2024
US Defense Assistant Secretary Inaugurated Solar Project In Panchkhal
Feb 22, 2024
Coca-Cola Foundation Hands Over Kalikatar Sustainable WASH Project
Feb 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces
Feb 22, 2024

More on Economy

1,063 MW Upper Arun: Supervision Consultant Selected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 46 minutes ago
World Social Forum Concluded Issuing 60 Declarations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
NEA: High Speed In Transmission By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 10 hours ago
BARAHISHE SUBSTATION: At Final Stage By A Correspondent 4 days, 10 hours ago
NEA Opens PPA For Hydropower Projects Up To 10 MW By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
400 kV Hetauda Substation Nearing Completion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

EU Announces Year-long Celebration To Mark 50 Years Of EU-Nepal Diplomatic Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024
US Defense Assistant Secretary Inaugurated Solar Project In Panchkhal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024
Coca-Cola Foundation Hands Over Kalikatar Sustainable WASH Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024
Japan, South Korea FMs Agree To Work Together To Deal With North Korea By Agencies Feb 22, 2024
Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue By Agencies Feb 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75