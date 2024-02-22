NIMB Opens New Branches At Swayambhu and Balaju In Kathmandu

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) 2 new in Kathmandu from Thursday Branches have expanded.

Bank Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward no. Swayambhu Branch on 15th and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward no. Balaju branch was brought into operation on 16th. Chief Executive Officer of the Bank Jyoti Prakash Pandey inaugurated new branches.

In the program, CEO Pandey provided excellent banking services to the customers from the new branches.

He said that facilities will be provided. The bank last month in Anamnagar and Shankhamul and Lalitpur in Kathmandu Satdobato and Bhainsepati branches were brought into operation.

The bank currently has 268 branches, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 262 across the country. It is providing services through ATMs