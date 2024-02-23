Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces

Feb. 23, 2024, 7:25 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Traces to light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Sign Electricity Trade Deal Soon: NEA
Feb 23, 2024
Nepal’s Export Declined In Seven Months Of FY 2023/24
Feb 23, 2024
NIMB Opens New Branches At Swayambhu And Balaju In Kathmandu
Feb 22, 2024
EU Announces Year-long Celebration To Mark 50 Years Of EU-Nepal Diplomatic Ties
Feb 22, 2024
1,063 MW Upper Arun: Supervision Consultant Selected
Feb 22, 2024

More on Weather

Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Today’s Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini Province, Karnali Province And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Sign Electricity Trade Deal Soon: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2024
Nepal’s Export Declined In Seven Months Of FY 2023/24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 23, 2024
Russian Media Show Putin Aboard Strategic Bomber In Flight By Agencies Feb 23, 2024
NIMB Opens New Branches At Swayambhu And Balaju In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024
EU Announces Year-long Celebration To Mark 50 Years Of EU-Nepal Diplomatic Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024
1,063 MW Upper Arun: Supervision Consultant Selected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 22, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75