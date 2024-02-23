Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province , partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country . Traces to light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.