Eight Nepali Nationals Deported From US

Feb. 24, 2024, 7:54 a.m.

Eight Nepali nationals who had reached the US using illegal routes have been deported back to the country.

Spokesman of Nepal Police Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau, Superintendent of Police, Gyanendra Prasad Phuyal told RSS that the US government had sent them back to Kathmandu on a chartered flight.

"Eight Nepalis who had reached the US using illegal routes were back to Kathmandu on Thursday", he said. Further investigation is underway into the matter, including how they reached the US. (RSS)

