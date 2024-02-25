NIMB Opens New Branches at Thali and Kamalvinayak

NIMB Opens New Branches at Thali and Kamalvinayak

Feb. 25, 2024, 5:30 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited has expanded 2 new branches in Thali and Kamalvinayak.

Photo 4.jpeg

Bank Kageshwari Manohara Municipality Ward no. Thali branch on 19 February and Bhaktapur municipality ward no. Kamalvinayak branch was brought into operation on 24th.

Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, inaugurated the new branches. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Pandey said that the new branches will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers.

Photo 1 (9).jpg

The bank is currently providing services through 270 branches, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 264 ATMs across the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4
Feb 25, 2024
Jajarkot Quake Survivors: 28,000 Plus Shelters Set Up For
Feb 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Koshi And Gandaki, Fair In The Rest Of Nepal
Feb 25, 2024
TRANSIION TO CLEAN ENERGY: Key For Prosperity
Feb 24, 2024
FM Saud Met External Affairs Minister Of India Dr. Jaishankar
Feb 24, 2024

More on Economy

TRANSIION TO CLEAN ENERGY: Key For Prosperity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Nepal And Bangladesh Agree To Sign Electricity Trade Deal Soon: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Nepal’s Export Declined In Seven Months Of FY 2023/24 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
NIMB Opens New Branches At Swayambhu And Balaju In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
1,063 MW Upper Arun: Supervision Consultant Selected By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
World Social Forum Concluded Issuing 60 Declarations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2024
LATE HIMALAYA SUMSHER RANA: A Legendary Figure By Keshab Poudel Feb 25, 2024
Jajarkot Quake Survivors: 28,000 Plus Shelters Set Up For By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2024
Israel And Mediators Agree On Outline For Hostage Deal, Pending Hamas Okay By Agencies Feb 25, 2024
G7 Leaders Condemn Russia, Reaffirm Support For Ukraine By Agencies Feb 25, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Koshi And Gandaki, Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 10, December.29,2023 (Poush,13. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75