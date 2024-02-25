NIMB Opens New Branches at Thali and Kamalvinayak

Nepal Investment Mega Bank (NIMB) Limited has expanded 2 new branches in Thali and Kamalvinayak.

Bank Kageshwari Manohara Municipality Ward no. Thali branch on 19 February and Bhaktapur municipality ward no. Kamalvinayak branch was brought into operation on 24th.

Jyoti Prakash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, inaugurated the new branches. Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Pandey said that the new branches will provide excellent banking services and facilities to the customers.

The bank is currently providing services through 270 branches, 63 extension counters, 113 branchless banking and 264 ATMs across the country.