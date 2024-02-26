Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal

Feb. 26, 2024, 8:12 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Possibility of traces to light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. There are possibility of traces to light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bheri-Babai Diversion To Be Completed By 2084/85
Feb 26, 2024
Revival of Nagari Pracharini Sabha: High Court Upholds Newly Elected Management Committee's Victory
Feb 26, 2024
US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4
Feb 25, 2024
NIMB Opens New Branches at Thali and Kamalvinayak
Feb 25, 2024
Jajarkot Quake Survivors: 28,000 Plus Shelters Set Up For
Feb 25, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions of Koshi And Gandaki, Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall To Occur At Few Places Of Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi, Gamdaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah In Gaza Strip Continue By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Koshi And Madhesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Madhesh And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Prachanda Is The Right Choice For India In Nepal By Ashok K Mehta Feb 26, 2024
Bheri-Babai Diversion To Be Completed By 2084/85 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024
US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda By Agencies Feb 26, 2024
Zelenskyy Stresses Need For Continued Military Aid As War Faces Turning Point By Agencies Feb 26, 2024
Revival of Nagari Pracharini Sabha: High Court Upholds Newly Elected Management Committee's Victory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 26, 2024
US Admiral John C. Aquilino Overview of Exercise Shanti Prayas-4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75