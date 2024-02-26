Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Possibility of traces to light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

