Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini,Kanali And Sudur Paschim Province

Feb. 27, 2024, 8:24 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Traces to light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

