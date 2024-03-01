Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District

Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District

March 1, 2024, 11:14 a.m.

The Embassy of Japan in Nepal handed over the new classroom building supported by the Government of Japan to the Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School on February 29.

Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, the Project for the Construction of Classrooms for Shree Praja Pragati Basic School in Makwanpur District was supported with USD 92,171 (approximately NPR 10 million).

3 Students.jpeg

This school is a public school established in 1980 and offers education from the early childhood development level to the 8th grade. The students come from indigenous communities, and more than 50 percent of them are from Chepang community. The previous facilities were severely deteriorated and not earthquake resistant, and the communities needed assistance to remedy the situation. The new classroom building constructed by the project provides a better educational environment for the children of the communities who did not have proper facilities.

2 School.jpeg

The Embassy of Japan believes that more children will be able to receive a more effective and appropriate education in the new classrooms, and that the support will contribute to a better future for children, and further strengthening the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.

