Putin Warns West Of Risking Nuclear War In Major Speech

Putin Warns West Of Risking Nuclear War In Major Speech

March 1, 2024, 7:26 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is warning the West against deeper involvement in Ukraine, or risk a greater, nuclear conflict.

He made the comments during his annual state-of-the nation-address in Moscow on Thursday.

Putin said, "We also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. And they should realize what they're doing -- trying to scare the whole world -- it does risk a conflict with nuclear weapons. Which means the destruction of civilization. Don't they understand this?"

Putin's warning appears to be in reference to a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week, on the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

Speaking to lawmakers and members of Russia's elite, Putin reiterated the importance of unity over its military operation.

He said, "Our citizens, our unity, our devotion to our country, our responsibility for its fate -- these qualities were clear and unambiguous at the beginning of the special military operation, when most Russians supported it. I thank everyone who is now fighting for the interests of the Fatherland."

In response to Sweden newly joining NATO, Putin says Russia needs to strengthen its military capabilities.

Putin's remarks come as Russia prepares for a presidential election in March that he is expected to win.

Agencies

Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud
Mar 01, 2024
EPG Report On Nepal-India Relations Will Handover Soon: PM Prachanda
Feb 29, 2024
China Plans To Launch Around 100 Rockets This Year
Feb 27, 2024
Biden Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Will Start On Monday
Feb 27, 2024
US Indo-Pacific Commander Aquilino Calls On PM Prachanda
Feb 26, 2024

More on International

G20 Finance Leaders Discuss 'New Globalization' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Gaza Ceasefire Deal Yet To Be Reached: Qatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
China Plans To Launch Around 100 Rockets This Year By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Biden Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Will Start On Monday By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Zelenskyy Stresses Need For Continued Military Aid As War Faces Turning Point By Agencies 4 days, 3 hours ago
Israel And Mediators Agree On Outline For Hostage Deal, Pending Hamas Okay By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over The New Classroom Building To Shree Praja Pragati Basic Secondary School In Makwanpur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
World Bank Supports Fiscal And Growth Reforms And Better Provincial And Local Roads In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
Nepal Gives Priority To Its Relations With Neighbors: FM Saud By Agencies Mar 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Lumbini, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2024
BEEN Launched Three Knowledge Resources In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024
JICA Nepal Felicitates Winners Of The ESRP Painting Contest 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 29, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75